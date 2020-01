Wednesday, January 1: A warm welcome into the New Year with a cloud blanket keeeping our temperatures warm, highs near 57-62 degrees. Overnight lows stay mild, in the 40s range.

Expect cloudy skies to linger into tomorrow. Periods of sunshine return on Thursday with a cold front later in the evening. Temperatures climb into mid to upper 60s Thursday and descend into the 50s Friday.



Happy happy New Year!

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez