Wednesday, January 13, 2021: A lot warmer today with sunny skies and light winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After another cold morning, the afternoon will see a nice warm-up. High temperatures today will reach the low 60’s under sunny skies. There will be a light SW wind. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 30’s under mostly clear skies.

Thursday will see high temperatures in the upper 50’s. Cloud cover will increase ahead of a cold front. The morning will be mainly cloudy. The cold front will move through during the day. Behind the front, there will be gusty winds. Cloud cover will decrease during the afternoon. It will get sunny. The forecast will stay dry.

The aforementioned cold front will cool us down for Friday. High temperatures will be in the middle 50’s.

Temperatures will warm to near 60° on Saturday.

A cold front will move through early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be near average.

Monday will be a little warmer. High temperatures will be in the low 60’s.

Tuesday will see highs in the low 50’s. There will be a slight chance for rain showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 37° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: AM Clouds. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 51° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:55 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday