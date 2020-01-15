Wednesday, January 15: Cold and Rainy for Thursday

As we head into the second half of the week, we're heading into a rather active, wet and colder pattern for the Big Country.

Tonight: We're expecting an overnight cold front to sweep through the Big Country tonight. With it, we're introducing scattered to widespread rain chances for the Big Country. Overnight lows are going to start to fall into the 40s by Thursday morning, so you'll want either a warm rain coat or a jacket and an umbrella if you'll be up late tonight/early tomorrow morning.