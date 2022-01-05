Wednesday, January 5, 2022: Seasonable temperatures return today with another cold front tonight

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures will return to near average today behind a morning cold front. Most areas will see highs in the middle 50’s. It will be a little warmer across the southern Big Country and Heartland. Those areas will see highs in the low 60’s. A slight breeze early today will settle this afternoon. The winds will become light out of the east under sunny skies.

A stronger cold front will move in tonight. The front will pass over I-20 by around 5:00 a.m. North winds will turn gusty as temperatures plummet into the middle 20’s. Wind chill values will be in the low teens to near 10° with clear skies.

A more intense surge of cold air will move in Thursday after the aforementioned cold front. It will be a cold and windy day. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30’s.

A warming trend will then be seen. Friday will see highs in the 60’s. Saturday looks to see high temperatures around 20° above average.

Another dry cold front will move in Sunday. This will cause temperatures to fall to closer to average to start next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NE>E 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 26° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 39° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SW 10-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday