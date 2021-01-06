Wednesday, January 6, 2021: Seasonable temperatures and gusty winds today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a morning cold front, seasonable temperatures will return this afternoon. Expect highs in the middle to upper 50’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a gusty NNW wind. NNW winds will be around 15-20 MPH along with 30 MPH wind gusts. Overnight, it will get cold. Temperatures will fall into the low to middle 30’s under mostly clear skies. Winds will be out of the NW at around 10-15 MPH.

Cooler than usual weather will be experienced Thursday through Saturday. The forecast will be dry and quiet.

A chance for wintry precipitation will exist Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. Temperatures look be cold enough for snow. Light accumulations will be possible especially Sunday morning. This may make driving conditions hazardous at times. Sunday afternoon may see a few lingering rain showers. The forecast will dry out by the evening.

Monday will be chilly, mostly sunny, and quiet.

Tuesday will see seasonable temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 33° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 40% PM Rain/Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 53° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% AM Rain/Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 42° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 49° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: W 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday