Wednesday, January 6: Sunny and chilly for Thursday

The first of two cold fronts this week is expected to move through the Big Country the rest of today bringing us cooler weather and gusty winds, a change from what we have been seeing. For your Wednesday, we will see sunny skies and an afternoon high of only 58 degrees. The winds will be very gusty out of the north northwest at around 10-15 with gusts up to 25. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low approaching freezing at around 33 degrees. The winds will settle out of the west northwest at around 5 mph.