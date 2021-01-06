Wednesday, January 6: Sunny and chilly for Thursday

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Top Stories
‘Assault on our democracy’: Texas leaders make plea for unrest to stop at US Capitol
Top Stories
Watch as law enforcement clear out area in front of the US Capitol Complex
Video
World leaders express shock at storming of US Capitol
Chaos at the Capitol stops Electoral College certification short
Video
World leaders react as pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capitol: ‘Disgraceful scenes’
Gallery
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
The Big Game
Dr. Pepper Play of the Week
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
AHS defeats Odessa Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
ACU Baseball, Softball turning page to 2021
HSU Spring Athletic Schedule posted
McMurry Spring Athletic Schedule Released
Babe Laufenberg discusses Cowboys season
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 6 de enero, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 5 de enero, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 4 de enero, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 1 de enero, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 31 de diciembre, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 30 de diciembre, 2020
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
We Appreciate You
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Project Roadblock
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday, January 6: Sunny and chilly for Thursday
Weather
by:
Sam Nichols
Posted:
Jan 6, 2021 / 04:20 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 6, 2021 / 04:20 PM CST
Wednesday, January 6: Sunny and chilly for Thursday
Interactive Radar
Don't Miss
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Abilene’s top 10 positive stories of 2020
Video
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss