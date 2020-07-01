Wednesday, July 1, 2020: Heat advisory continues today with more chances for storms

Forecast Summary:

Expect another hot and humid day. Temperatures will top out in the triple digits for most. Heat index values will be in the 103° – 109° range. A HEAT ADVISORY will remain in effect through 7 PM for most of our area. A dry-line will enter our forecast area during the afternoon. Areas west of the dry-line will be a few degrees warmer, and the dew points will be drier. Areas east of the dry-line will be a few degrees cooler, but it will be more humid. The movement of the dry-line will give our area a slight chance for rain showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, however there may be some small hail and strong wind gusts.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 70’s. It will be humid.

Expect high temperatures to be in the middle 90 to 100° range Thursday through the holiday weekend. For Thursday, western areas will feature a slight chance for rain showers and storms. Dry weather will then settle in through next Tuesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: Light and Variable

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: Light and Variable

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:36 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday