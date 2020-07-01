Wednesday, July 1: Scattered Storms possible tonight

Forecast Summary:

Expect another hot and humid day. Temperatures will top out in the triple digits for most. Heat index values will be in the 103° – 109° range. A HEAT ADVISORY will remain in effect through 7 PM for most of our area. A dry-line will enter our forecast area during the afternoon. Areas west of the dry-line will be a few degrees warmer, and the dew points will be drier. Areas east of the dry-line will be a few degrees cooler, but it will be more humid. The movement of the dry-line will give our area a slight chance for rain showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, however there may be some small hail and strong wind gusts.