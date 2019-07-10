Wednesday, July 10, 2019: Dangerous heat…chance for storms…iso. severe

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Dangerous heat will continue to effect the Big Country today. Temperatures to rise into the low 100’s. It will be a bit humid, so heat indexes in the middle 100’s can be expected. Practice heat safety. If you have to be outside, frequent breaks in air conditioned buildings should be taken. If possible reschedule any outside activities to the early morning or late evening. Wear light weight, light colored, and loose fitting clothing. And of course, never leave your child or pet in a parked car.

A cold front will push through our area Wednesday night into Thursday morning moving northwest to the southeast. This will give us a chance for showers and thunderstorms during this time frame. The SPC has us in a Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday and Wednesday night. An isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible during this time. Main hazards are damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent cloud to ground lightning. The cold front will also cause temperatures to cool down into the middle 90’s for the end of the week.

As upper level ridging persists through the weekend, it should be dry and sunny.

A surface low pressure system may approach our area from the east on Sunday. Wrap around precipitation from the western side of the low may effect our far eastern counties. Due to uncertainties with the development and track of this storm, a slight chance (20%) of rain and storms is appropriate for the Sunday night into Monday morning time frame.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *HEAT ADVISORY* *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE THIS EVENING CONTINUING INTO THEN NIGHT* Mostly sunny. Hot. Humid. 30% PM Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-10 > ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% PM Showers and thunderstorms. Mild night. Muggy. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Cold front early am. Humid. High Temperature: 93° Winds: NE 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. 20% PM Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 0-5 > NE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. 20% AM Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:39 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday