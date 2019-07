Another hot day is in store across the Big Country as temperatures will soar into the triple-digits once again for many. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for more of our area, including Abilene, this afternoon through this evening as the heat index is expected to climb to as high as 110°. Be sure you are staying cool in this heat, drinking plenty of water, checking on the elderly and pets and always looking in the backseat before locking the car.

We will once again have a chance for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon across the area. Not expecting any severe severe, but a couple strong storms will be capable of gusty winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning. We hang onto the chance for isolated storms overnight and into early Thursday morning as a weak cold front passes across the region.