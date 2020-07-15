Wednesday, July 15, 2020: Very hot temperatures continue along with a breeze… elevated Fire Weather conditions today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect another very hot day under mostly sunny skies. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 2 pm and continue through 8 PM. High temperatures will be in the 103°-108° degree range. There will be a breezy south wind. Because of this combination, we will see Elevated Fire Weather Conditions.

Temperatures will be on the downward trend through the forecast period. By the weekend, high temperatures will decrease into upper 90’s. Dew points will be on the increase. Expect weekend dew point values in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday and Tuesday will see high temperatures in the middle 90’s. The forecast will remain dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER* *HEAT ADVISORY* Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:42 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday