Wednesday, July 21, 2021: Pleasant weather will continue today with a warming trend coming up

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be very similar to Tuesday. Expect highs in the upper 80’s to close to 90°. The humidity will not be that high, so it will feel nice for this time of year. Expect a light east wind under mostly to partly sunny skies. There is a slight chance of rain showers and non-severe storms in the SE Big Country and Heartland this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light SSE wind.

Thursday will see temperatures jump into the low 90’s. It will be mainly dry. There still exists that small chance for a few showers and maybe even a non-severe storm.

A slight chance of rain showers and storms will exist on Friday. Temperatures will jump up to near average.

The weekend will be mostly sunny, hot, and dry. Temperatures will reach the upper 90’s.

Next week will start out very hot. We might see the first day of the year with a triple digit high in Abilene. Stay tuned!

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 97°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:46 A.M.

Sunset: 8:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday