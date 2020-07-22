Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Very warm and humid day with a chance for showers and storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will reach the low to middle 90’s. It will be a muggy as well. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, however there may be some heavy downpours and lightning. Activity will taper off by around sundown.

The rest of the work week will see near seasonable average temperatures. It will be humid though. Thursday will see a slight chance for rain showers and non-severe storms. Friday looks to be dry.

The weekend will see high temperatures in the lower 90’s. There will also be a chance for rain and storms. Sunday will see the best chance.

Chances for rain will continue into early next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:47 A.M.

Sunset: 8:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday