Most of the Big Country will begin to see a few more clouds moving in from the southeast to the northwest as Gulf tropical weather becomes the predominant weather pattern. For the rest of today look for mostly clear skies with a few showers possibly developing south of us. The high will be 92 degrees and the winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see partly cloudy skies and a low tonight down around the 74 degree mark. The winds will be light out of the southeast.