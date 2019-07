The summer-like weather pattern continues today across the Big Country with warm temperatures and an isolated, pop-up storm chance in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 90s with the heat index approaching 100°. Widely isolated storms will be possible across the region after 3:00 pm today, ending after sunset.

The Fourth of July will continue to stay very warm with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. With muggy air, the heat index will reach up to 102°, so be sure to stay cool if you plan on being outdoors. Isolated storm chances will end after sunset, so most Independence Day plans and fireworks will still be good to go!