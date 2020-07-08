Wednesday, July 8, 2020: Hot and humid today with lots of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will see high temperatures reach the upper 90’s for most under mostly sunny skies. There will be a light south wind along with a muggy feel in the air. Heat index values will be around the triple digit mark. Overnight, the winds will pick up a little as temperatures fall into the middle to upper 70’s.

Expect triple digit temperatures by Thursday. The weekend looks exceptionally hot. High temperature records are in danger of being broken beginning on Saturday and continuing through the forecast period.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-20 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 106° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 106° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:39 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday