FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot and humid weather will return today. Expect highs in the low to middle 90’s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Expect a breezy south wind. There is a slight chance of rain showers and storms this afternoon. Rain and storm chances will increase this evening as a cold front moves in. Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible this evening and tonight. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. Potential heavy rain could lead to local flooding.

Rain and storm chance will continue through the night as the cold front clears the area. Temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a breezy north wind.

Rain and storm chances will linger through Thursday morning. High temperatures will only reach the upper 70’s for most. It will be mostly cloudy a light NE breeze.

Rain and storm chances will return Friday morning. Expect highs in the middle 80’s with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

The forecast will dry out as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be well above average.

A significant heat wave will be felt Sunday through Tuesday. Expect highs well up into the hundreds. With gusty south winds, fire weather will be a concern.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 107° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 106° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:41 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday