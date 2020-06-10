KTAB Your Weather Authority
KTAB Your Weather Authority

Wednesday, June 10, 2020: Nice seasonable day today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be a nice day for this time of year. High temperatures will top out near 90° under sunny skies. The air will be dry, and the winds will be light.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 90’s by the weekend as dry weather settles in.

Expect a hot and dry start to next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss