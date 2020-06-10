Wednesday, June 10, 2020: Nice seasonable day today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be a nice day for this time of year. High temperatures will top out near 90° under sunny skies. The air will be dry, and the winds will be light.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 90’s by the weekend as dry weather settles in.

Expect a hot and dry start to next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday