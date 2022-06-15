FORECAST SUMMARY

Above average temperatures will return today. Areas south of I-20 be muggy with highs in the upper 90’s. The air will be a little drier for areas north of I-20. As a result, those areas will get up into the 100’s. There will be a gusty south wind under a partly sunny sky. Fire weather will be a concern with the gusty winds.

Tonight, the winds will decrease a little with partly clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s.

Thursday and Friday will be a dry heat with highs in the hundreds. It will be mainly sunny with breezy south to southeast winds.

The Father Day Weekend will stay hot with a 10% chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. We will most likely stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 15-25 G35 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SE 15-20 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 15-20 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 15-20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday