Wednesday, June 16, 2021: Hot and dry summer-like weather will return

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot weather will return today. Highs will be in the middle 90’s under sunny skies. The humidity will not be as high as the past few days. There will be a light southeast wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and low 70’s under clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

Hot, sunny, and dry weather will then settle in. Thursday through Saturday will be in the middle 90’s.

Temperatures will jump up to the upper 90’s to near 100° on Sunday. If Abilene makes it to 100 degrees, this will be the first triple digit heat day of the year. It will be breezy. This day happens to be Father’s Day and the official first day of summer.

Temperatures will be a little cooler Monday. Highs will reach the middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and storms beginning during the evening.

A better chance for showers and storms will be seen Tuesday. Temperatures will be cooler too, behind a morning cold front. Expect highs in the upper 80’s under partly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH

Sunday (Father’s Day) and (Summer Solstice): Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S > ESE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday