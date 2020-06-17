Wednesday, June 17, 2020: Very warm and breezy today… small chances for rain/storms will continue

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will warm into the middle 90’s. Dew points will be in the upper 50 and lower 60 range, so it will feel sticky. Expect a south breeze around 10-15 MPH with 25 MPH wind gusts. During the evening there is a slight chance for rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms for the western Big Country. Activity will quickly taper off by around midnight.

Seasonable temperatures will be seen Thursday through Saturday. It will be a mainly dry forecast, however a slight chance for rain showers and storms will exist through this time. Most of us will remain dry.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 90’s by Sunday. These hot temperatures will continue through Tuesday. The forecast looks dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain showers and (Non-severe) Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain showers and (Non-severe) Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% PM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday