Wednesday, June 2, 2021: Rain and thunderstorm chances return today and tonight

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Rain and thunderstorm chances will return today. A few strong to severe storms will be possible. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, lightning, and flooding. Storms are likely this morning for areas along and north of I-20. Storm chances will decrease during the late morning and early afternoon. A better chance for storms will be seen late this afternoon. The forecast should dry out this evening. Highs will reach the low 80’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a light and variable wind. Flooding will remain a concern across the Big Country and Heartland today. There are many Flood Warnings in effect for areas near creeks, rivers, and streams. Areas that are experiencing flooding include, the Clear Forks Brazos in Jones County, the California Creek just east of Stamford, Lake Stamford in Haskell County, and the Leon River in Comanche County.

A better chance for storms will move in tonight. A few strong to severe storms will be possible. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, lightning, and flooding. Temperatures will fall into the low 60’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Rain showers and storm chances will return each day this week. High temperatures will be around 10 degrees below average as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S > E 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 60% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday