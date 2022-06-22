FORECAST SUMMARY:

Unusually hot temperatures will continue today. Expect highs in the upper 90’s and lower 100’s with mostly sunny skies. There will be a light southeast wind. The winds will pick up a little this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a slight south southeast breeze.

The hottest days of the week will be Friday through Saturday. The threat of heat related illness will be an issue with highs well up into the middle hundreds.

A cold front looks to move in Sunday. Temperatures won’t cool down all that much. Sunday will be in the upper 90’s as the winds pick up out of the NNE. Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the middle 90’s with some rain chances.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 78° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: E 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday