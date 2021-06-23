KTAB Your Weather Authority
Wednesday, June 23, 2021: Hot and humid weather will return today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot and humid weather will return today. Expect highs in the upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. With the humidity, it will feel a few degrees warmer. There will be a breezy south wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under partly clear skies. The winds will pick up slightly during the overnight. There will be a south wind around 10-20 MPH along with 25 MPH wind gusts.

It will stay hot and humid through Saturday. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s. Saturday will see a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms during the evening.

Better chances for rain showers and storms will move in Sunday and Monday. A cold front will push through late Sunday morning. This will usher in cooler temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Clouds. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

