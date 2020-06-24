Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Unseasonably cool temperatures continue along with lower dew points

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect a nice day today. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s to around 90°. With low dew points, the humidity will not be a factor. It will be sunny with light NE winds. Extreme eastern areas and the Heartland have a slight chance for rain showers. Most of us will stay dry.

The rest of the work-week looks quiet and dry with near seasonable temperatures.

The winds will pick up a little over the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday