Wednesday, June 24: Warm and Humid Thursday and Friday

Pleasant weather conditions will continue today as most of the Big Country will be under the effects of cooler air. For your Wednesday we can expect mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance of showers later this afternoon. The high will be 89 degrees and the winds will be light from the east southeast at 5 mph. Tonight look for partly cloudy skies and mild weather with an overnight low of 68 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at around 10 mph.