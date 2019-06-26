Wednesday, June 26, 2019: Quiet weather settles in…little muggy

FORECAST SUMMARY:
As upper level high pressure dominates the region for the extended forecast period summer like weather will observed. It will be dry with lot of sun as clockwise flow aloft creates subsidence during the later part of the workweek.
High temperatures will be around average if not a few degrees above average. With this intense intense ridging high temperatures are expected to be above average, however 850 Hpa south southeast flow will keep the thermal ridge axis to our west.
During the late weekend into early next week an upper level disturbance will move east into or around the Texas region. If this easterly wave moves into our area it will increase chances for showers and thunderstorms. There are inherent uncertainties in the placement and future development of this disturbance. So for now the forecast will remain dry.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Mostly sunny. Humid. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 10-15 MPH
Tonight: Mostly clear. Humid. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: S 10-15 MPH
Thursday: Sunny. Humid. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 MPH
Friday: Sunny. Humid. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10 MPH
Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 10 MPH
Average High Temperature: 92°
Average Low Temperature: 70°
Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.
Sunset: 8:50 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday