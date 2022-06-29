FORECAST SUMMARY:

The summertime heat returns today. Expect highs in the middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a light east wind. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70’s under clear skies. There will be a light southeast wind.

Thursday and Friday will see dry weather and slightly above average temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 90’s.

Independence Day Weekend holds some more chances of rain and storms. A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to enter Southwest Texas Thursday and travel north. It will stay east of our area, however it will cause moisture to increase over the Big Country and Heartland. This will give us a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

The Fourth of July itself will see highs back in the hundreds with lots of sun. There will be a breezy south wind. It will be dry. The combination of the winds and the dry conditions will increase our fire weather concerns.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:35 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday