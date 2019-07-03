Wednesday, July 3, 2019: Warm and humid…slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An inverted upper level trough will hover over the Texas region through Friday. This area of low pressure aloft will make it possible for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Activity will be isolated and mainly in the southeast and eastern half of the forecast area. Most of us will stay dry, however short and infrequent periods of heavy rain will be possible along with lightning. The severe weather threat will remain low.

Upper level ridging will strengthen over Texas as we head into the weekend. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible mainly in the northern half of the forecast area as upper level divergence upstream the ridge axis will create a favorable environment for afternoon and evening convective development. Most of the activity will stay to our north. The severe weather threat is low.

Temperatures during this week will be hovering around if not a few degrees above average for the forecast period. Temperatures won’t reach the triple digits because of partly sunny skies along with high levels of moisture in the atmosphere.

By the weekend and the start of next week an upper level trough axis will move over our area. This will cause temperatures to rise into the upper 90’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms in the southeastern counties. Humid. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday (Independence Day): Partly sunny. 10% PM Showers and thunderstorms in the east. Humid. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms. Humid. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms in northern areas. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms in northern areas. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:36 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday