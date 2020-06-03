Wednesday, June 3, 2020: Very warm and sunny day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Wednesday will be dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will warm into the low to middle 90’s, and it will be muggy.

It will remain dry through the rest of this 7 day period. A impressive warming trend will also be seen. Expect a hot weekend.

Triple digit heat will likely be seen early next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Muggy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Muggy. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SE 10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: W 15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 88°

Average Low Temperature: 66°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday