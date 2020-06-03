Wednesday, June 3, 2020: Very warm and sunny day

FORECAST SUMMARY:
Wednesday will be dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will warm into the low to middle 90’s, and it will be muggy.
It will remain dry through the rest of this 7 day period. A impressive warming trend will also be seen. Expect a hot weekend.
Triple digit heat will likely be seen early next week.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Mostly Sunny. Muggy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Muggy. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 10 MPH
Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SE 10 MPH
Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH
Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: E 5-10 MPH
Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: W 15 MPH
Average High Temperature: 88°
Average Low Temperature: 66°
Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.
Sunset: 8:42 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday