Wednesday, June 3: Sunny and hot through the weekend

The tropical like humid conditions that we have had the last couple of days will now be replaced with some very warm temperatures and much drier weather. For the rest of your Wednesday we will see lots of sunshine and a very warm afternoon high of around 93. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the south southwest. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies with very mild air as we head toward a low of 69 degrees. The winds will continue to remain light from the south at 5-10 mph.