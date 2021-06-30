Wednesday, June 30, 2021: Very warm and humid with another chance for showers and storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will decrease today, however there will be a 30% chance for showers and storms beginning late this morning and continuing through the early evening. Severe weather is not likely, however heavy showers will be possible. The main concerns are local flooding, lightning, and strong winds. There will be a little more sunshine. Expect highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a light south southeast wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70’s under partly clear skies. There will be a light south southeast wind.

Thursday will be mostly dry, however an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out.

Chances for rain and storms will increase on Friday. This is because a cold front will move into the Big Country. Temperatures fall into the middle 80’s.

Chances for showers and storms will continue through the Independence Day weekend. Temperatures will remain below average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday (Independence Day): Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:35 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday