FORECAST SUMMARY:

Well above average temperatures will return today. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most areas from 1:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. this evening. Highs will range from 100°-105°. A weak cold front will drop into the Northern Big Country this afternoon. As a result, those areas will see highs in the middle to upper 90’s. With high humidity it will feel more like the hundreds. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety in these dangerous temperatures. There will be a breeze out of the ESE.

Areas north of I-20 have a small chance of showers and storms late this evening and tonight. An isolated strong to potentially severe storm is possible in the far Northern Big Country. Most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will only fall into the middle 70’s under partly clear skies. There will be a light east wind.

Hundred degree heat will then settle in through the rest of the week. Each day will get a little hotter through Sunday. It will be dry and mainly sunny. The winds will be breezy through Saturday. Sunday through Tuesday will see gusty south winds.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: ENE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 10% Rain Showers and Low Temperature: 76° Winds: ENE 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 107° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:45 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday