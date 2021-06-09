Wednesday, June 9, 2021: Unseasonably hot and humid weather settles in

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot and humid weather will be felt today as the first major heat wave of the year settles in. Expect highs in the upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be very humid. With dewpoints in the low to middle 70’s, it will feel around 10° hotter. A *HEAT ADVISORY* will take effect at 1PM this afternoon and continue through 8PM Thursday. This is because heat index values, during peak heating, will likely range from 105° – 109°. There will be a breezy south wind. Expect south winds around 10-15 MPH with wind gusts around 25 MPH. Most of us will stay dry, however the western Big Country has a very small chance for thunderstorms. If a storm does form, it may become strong to severe.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. It will be humid and breezy.

Temperatures will continue to warm through Friday. The hottest day of the year so far looks to be Friday. High temperatures will be in the triple digits.

The weekend will stay hot. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be dry.

Temperatures will be cooler to start next week. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *HEAT ADVISORY* Mostly Sunny. Hot. Humid. Breezy. Heat Index: 108° High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 G25MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Humid. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: *HEAT ADVISORY* Sunny. Hot. Humid. Breezy. Heat Index: 105° High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. Humid. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. Humid. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Humid. High Temperature: 97° Winds: ENE 5-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Humid. High Temperature: 94° Winds: E 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Humid. High Temperature: 90° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:45 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday