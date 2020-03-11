Wednesday, March 11, 2020: Warm weather continues today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be warm. Temperatures will top out in the low to middle 80’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the SE Big Country and Heartland during the late afternoon and evening. Most of us will stay dry.

Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, and the slight chance for rain and thunderstorms will continue.

Better chances for rain and thunderstorms move in on and Friday. A cold front will move through Friday. This will cause temperatures to return to seasonal normals.

The weekend will be on the warm side, and it will feature chances for rain and thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Cloudy. 70% Rain. 30% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 62° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 40% Rain. 30% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: WSW 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 60% Rain. 30% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 50% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 40% Rain. 30% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 67°

Average Low Temperature: 43°

Sunrise: 7:53 A.M.

Sunset: 7:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday