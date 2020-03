It has really felt like Spring outside the last several days! For me personally it's been a little too humid to be SUPER pleasant but I'm certainly not complaining! This warm weather will stick around for Thursday before our next cold front approaches and cleans things up a bit by Friday.

Tonight: Another very mild and humid night is heading our way, with low temps bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s. Skies should remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy tonight. Winds will stay at a light breeze around 10 to 20 mph generally.