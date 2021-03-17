Wednesday, March 17, 2021: Wind Advisory today with blowing dust and cooler temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a warm Tuesday, expect an unseasonably cool Wednesday. High temperatures today will only reach the middle to upper 50’s under mostly sunny skies. The southern Big Country and Heartland will be a few degrees warmer. It will be very windy. A *WIND ADVISORY* will take effect today at 10AM and continue through 7PM. Northwest winds will be around 30-35 MPH with wind gusts around 45 MPH. Expect some patchy blowing dust. The winds will settle during the middle evening hours.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s under a clear sky. There will be a light NW wind.

Thursday will be breezy. Temperatures will warm slightly, however they will remain a few degrees below average.

The winds will settle on Friday. It will be mild.

The weekend will see breezy south winds with lots of sun. The forecast will stay dry.

The chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will return Monday and continue into Tuesday morning.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Very Windy. Blowing Dust. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NW 30-35 G45 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 39° Winds: NW 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 69°

Average Low Temperature: 44°

Sunrise: 7:46 A.M.

Sunset: 7:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday