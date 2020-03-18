1  of  43
Closings and Delays
Wednesday, March 18, 2020: WEATHER ALERT DAY (Numerous severe storms Wed. afternoon through Thu. AM)

FORECAST SUMMARY:

*YOUR KTAB WEATHER AUTHORITY HAS DECLARED A WEATHER ALERT DAY FOR WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AM* Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high’s in the upper 70’s, and will feature the highest severe wearther potential for the week. During late afternoon and continuning through daybreak, Thursday morning, there is the potential for numerous severe thunderstorms. Activity may start out as discrete supercells during the late afternoon and early evening. If this is the case, a few tornadoes will be possible. Storms will then become more linear, during the mid-evening hours, as they travel west to east across our area. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding.

Thursday afternoon will see highs near 70° under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will move through our area during the night-time hours on Thursday. Behind the front, there will be cooler and quiter weather.

Friday through Saturday will be cool.

Sunday will feature a chance for rain showers and be a few degrees warmer.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *YOUR KTAB WEATHER AUTHORITY HAS DECLARED A WEATHER ALERT DAY FOR WEDNESDAY* *ENHANCED RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *NUMEROUS SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain/storms. PM 80% Rain/storms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: *YOUR KTAB WEATHER AUTHORITY HAS DECLARED A WEATHER ALERT DAY FOR WEDNESDAY* *ENHANCED RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *NUMEROUS SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 80% Rain/storms. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: SSE 10-20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. AM 60% Rain/storms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: WSW 15-20 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 51° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunnyy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 78° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 69°

Average Low Temperature: 45°

Sunrise: 7:44 A.M.

Sunset: 7:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

