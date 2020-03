FORECAST SUMMARY:

*YOUR KTAB WEATHER AUTHORITY HAS DECLARED A WEATHER ALERT DAY FOR WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AM* Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high’s in the upper 70’s, and will feature the highest severe wearther potential for the week. During late afternoon and continuning through daybreak, Thursday morning, there is the potential for numerous severe thunderstorms. Activity may start out as discrete supercells during the late afternoon and early evening. If this is the case, a few tornadoes will be possible. Storms will then become more linear, during the mid-evening hours, as they travel west to east across our area. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding.