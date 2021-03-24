Wednesday, March 24: Rain and storms possible tonight

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Wednesday will see high temperatures near 70° under partly sunny skies. A slight chance for rain showers will exist during the late morning and early afternoon. Rain fall totals will not be impressive. Most areas will stay dry and the areas that do see rain will only see around 1/10". There will be a slight breeze out of the ENE. The eastern Big Country and Heartland will see a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.