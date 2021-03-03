Wednesday, March 3, 2021: A very impressive warm-up today as temperature trend continues to increase

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Wednesday will be the pick of the week. High temperatures will warm into the middle 70’s under sunny skies. The wind will cooperate. Expect SSW winds around 5-15 MPH. Winds will be closer to 15 MPH in the NW Big Country. The rest of the area will be around 5-10 MPH.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 40’s. Cloud cover will increase overnight. By daybreak it should be mostly cloudy. There will be a light south wind.

Thursday will see those winds pick up slightly. It will be a couple of degrees warmer than Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70’s. A slight chance for isolated rain showers will be seen in the late afternoon and evening.

Friday morning will feature a cold front. Temperatures behind the front will be a lot cooler. Expect highs in the low 60’s. There will be a gusty north wind.

Saturday will see highs in the low 60’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a light wind.

Sunday will warm to near 70° under sunny skies. There will be a breeze.

Monday will warm even further. Expect highs in the low 70’s under partly sunny skies.

Tuesday will see the cloud cover, winds, and temperatures all increase. Expect highs in the middle 70’s under mostly cloudy skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 46° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Showers. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. AM Cold Front. High Temperature: 60° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 64°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:05 A.M.

Sunset: 6:37 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday