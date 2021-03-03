Wednesday, March 3: Warm and breezy on Thursday

Picture perfect weather is probably the best way to describe the spring like conditions in the Big Country over the next few days. For your Thursday, look for skies to remain mostly sunny out there and the afternoon high reaching the 75 degree mark. The winds will be strong out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, look for skies to be mostly clear and the overnight low dropping down to around 49 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.