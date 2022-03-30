FORECAST SUMMARY:

Below average temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies. A gusty NW wind this morning will decrease slightly this afternoon before become light this evening. A Wind Advisory will be in effect today from 6:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. for King and Knox County. NW wind gusts will be as high as 45 MPH in those areas. The winds will usher in dry air. Fire weather will be elevated to near critical for portions of the Northern Big Country.

Overnight, areas along and north of I-20 will have a slight chance of light rain showers. Most areas will stay dry as the winds become light and variable. Temperatures will get chilly as they fall into the low to middle 40’s under partly clear skies.

Thursday will be a very pleasant day with afternoon highs in the low to middle 70’s. There will be a light north wind under a mostly sunny sky.

Friday will see the winds pick up out of the south. High temperatures will rise into the middle 80’s with gusty south winds and partly sunny skies.

A dry cold front will move through Saturday morning. The cold front will have little effect on temperatures as they top out in the low 80’s under sunny skies.

The winds will increase Sunday as they turn to the south. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees. It will be dry.

Next week looks to start a bit unsettled. Thunderstorm chances are expected Monday and Tuesday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 66° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. Windy. Low Temperature: 43° Winds: Light and variable.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: WNW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 76°

Average Low Temperature: 49°

Sunrise: 7:29 A.M.

Sunset: 7:57 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday