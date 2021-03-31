Wednesday, March 31, 2021: A cooler day today with gusty winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Below average temperatures will be felt today. Expect highs in the low to middle 60’s. After morning clouds, the afternoon will be sunny. There will be a gusty wind. NNE winds will be around 20 MPH with 30 MPH wind gusts. The combination of the gusty winds and dry air will make FIRE WEATHER ELEVATED. The winds will settle this evening.

Overnight, expect light winds and clear skies. This will allow temperatures to cool all the way to the middle to upper 30’s. A light frost will be possible in low lying areas.

Thursday through Friday will feature below average temperatures. The mornings will be cold with low in the 30’s and 40’s. Highs should be in the middle to upper 60’s along with gusty winds and partly sunny skies.

Saturday will see a continuation of the unseasonably cool weather. High temperatures will be in the upper 60’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a gusty SSE wind. There is also a low end slight chance for a few rain showers.

Easter Sunday will see a return to average temperatures. Expect highs in the middle 70’s. It will be windy.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will be felt Monday and Tuesday. It will be very windy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Clouds. PM Sun. Windy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 37° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday (Good Friday): Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSE 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday (Easter): Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSW 20-25 G40 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSW 20-25 G40 MPH

Average High Temperature: 73°

Average Low Temperature: 48°

Sunrise: 7:28 A.M.

Sunset: 7:58 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday