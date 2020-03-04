Wednesday, March 4, 2020: Rainy, windy, and chilly day with flooding concerns

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Wednesday will be rainy, chilly, and windy. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 50’s under cloudy skies. Temperatures will decrease through the day. Expect afternoon temperatures to be in the upper 40’s. Light to moderate rain will be seen throughout the day. This rain may be heavy at times. Additional rain totals at this point look to be 1″-2″ Flooding will be an issue through the day. Remember the saying “Turn around and don’t drown”.

The forecast dries out by Thursday AM. Temperatures will warm to near 70° under mostly sunny skies. Friday will be a few degrees cooler.

The winds will pick up a bit on Saturday as high temperatures reach the upper 60’s. It will be partly sunny.

Sunday will feature a slight chance for rain.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 90% Rain. 20% Storms. Windy. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. High Temperature: 37° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 76° Winds: W 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 65°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:02 A.M.

Sunset: 6:39 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday