FORECAST SUMMARY:

Wednesday will be rainy, chilly, and windy. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 50’s under cloudy skies. Temperatures will decrease through the day. Expect afternoon temperatures to be in the upper 40’s. Light to moderate rain will be seen throughout the day. This rain may be heavy at times. Additional rain totals at this point look to be 1″-2″ Flooding will be an issue through the day. Remember the saying “Turn around and don’t drown”.