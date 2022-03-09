FORECAST SUMMARY:

A nice warm-up can be expected today after that freezing start. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 60’s under sunny skies. A SSE wind will become breezy for most this afternoon. The winds in the Heartland will stay light.

Overnight, south southeast winds will pick up even more. This will help to keep temperatures a little milder than what we have been experiencing. Temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees under clear skies. Low lying areas, such as Brownwood and Eastland, may dip down to near freezing.

A cold front will move in Thursday afternoon. Expect a south wind to turn to the north during the middle afternoon. Highs will reach the low to middle 60’s before the cold air builds in behind a breezy north wind. Temperatures will drop to below freezing overnight. Chances for precipitation will begin Thursday night and continue through Friday morning. A light wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet will be possible Thursday night and Friday morning. It looks to be a low impact event. Accumulations of snow and sleet will be at most 2 tenths of an inch. Freezing rain accumulation may be as high as a couple hundredths. Those are trace amounts. The big take away is, that there could be some slick areas on the roads for the Friday AM commute (especially on overpasses and bridges).

Chances of precipitation will end around noon on Friday. It will be cold and windy. High temperatures will only reach the middle 30’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a gusty north wind.

The weekend will feature a big warm-up. Don’t forget that the clocks get turned forward 1 hour Saturday night. Sunday will be in the 70’s. Dry air and strong south winds will make fire weather a concern both Saturday and Sunday.

Above average temperatures and gusty winds will be seen to start next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 40° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. Breezy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S > N 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% AM Wintry Mix. Windy. High Temperature: 34° Winds: N 15-20 G35 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 58° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 69°

Average Low Temperature: 43°

Sunrise: 6:56 A.M.

Sunset: 6:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday