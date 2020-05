FORECAST SUMMARY:

Cloudy cover will decrease throughout the day as temperatures warm into the upper 80’s to near 90°. There will be a gusty south wind as well. The chance for storms will return late this afternoon. Isolated severe storms will be possible during this time. During the evening the storms will form into a squall line. The line will move through our forecast area, traveling west to east, before breaking apart and exiting the area during the early AM hours on Thursday. Severe weather will be possible with the main hazards being large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. The greatest threat for severe weather is in the northern Big Country where an Enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms exists. Numerous severe storms are possible in that area. Most of the rest of our area is under a Slight risk for severe weather. This means that scattered severe storms are possible.