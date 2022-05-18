FORECAST SUMMARY:

Record heat is expected today as high temperatures reach the middle to upper 100’s. A HEAT ADVISORY is now in effect for most of our area from 1:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. this evening. High temperatures will range from 103° to 108°. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. A gusty south southwest wind and dry air will give us elevated fire weather. An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out late this afternoon and early this evening. Most areas will stay dry.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low to middle 70’s. There will be a breezy south wind under a mostly clear sky.

Thursday looks to be the hottest day of the week. Record breaking heat is expected. Highs will get well into the middle to upper 100’s. It will be a dry heat with gusty south southwest to southwest winds. Fire weather will stay in the forecast.

Hundred degree weather will return for Friday. The atmosphere will be a little less stable, so a shower or a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

A cold front will move through Friday night into Saturday morning. A gusty southwest wind will turn to the northwest as a cold front moves. This will finally put an end to our unusually hot temperatures. Rain chances don’t look to promising with the front.

The weekend will see seasonable temperatures. Sunday will feature a slight chance of storms.

Monday will see those chances of rain showers and storms ramp up. It will be windy with an increase in cloud cover.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 106° Winds: SSW 15-20 G35 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 107° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SW 15-20 G35 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: NNE 15-20 G35 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: E 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 63°

Sunrise: 6:39 A.M.

Sunset: 8:32 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday