Wednesday, May 19, 2021: Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will return today. There will be a 30% chance for rain/storms for most of the day. The best chance for activity will be this afternoon and evening. Isolated severe storms will be possible. The main hazards will be damaging winds and large hail. Lightning and brief heavy rain will also be possible. High temperatures will reach the middle 70’s under mostly cloudy skies. It will be humid. Expect a light east southeast wind.

Thursday looks like a nice day. It will be mainly dry and warm. Highs will warm to near 80° under partly sunny skies.

Chances for rain showers and storms will return Friday. It will be warm and humid.

Better chances for thunderstorms will move in this weekend. Severe weather will be possible. It will be warm, humid, breezy, and mostly cloudy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SE 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SE 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 63°

Sunrise: 6:38 A.M.

Sunset: 8:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday